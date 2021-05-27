Rina Sawayama to accompany Keanu Reeves as protagonist of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Will Deadline exclusively preview Japanese-British pop superstar Rina Sawayama to star alongside Keanu Reeves in the fourth installment of Lionsgate’s hit action franchise, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘. The singer-songwriter and model will debut in the cinema with this film that Chad Stahelskia will direct from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski will produce the film to be executive produced by Reeves and Louise Rosner. The project will begin production this summer, using locations in France, Germany and Japan.

“I am very happy to have Rina on board to make her film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4,” Stahelski said. “He is an incredible talent to contribute a lot to the film.”

‘John Wick’ arrived in 2014 to kick off a fruitful action saga that has grossed more than $ 573 million at the global box office. After a first part that raised 76 million, in 2017 came ‘John Wick: Blood Pact’ with 171 million dollars raised, while in 2019 came ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’, third and to the last installment of the franchise that grossed a whopping $ 326 million at the worldwide box office.