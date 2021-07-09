Rimini Street Promotes Experienced and Successful OCEANIA Regional General Manager to Lead the Largest Sector in the Europe, Middle East and Africa Region

New leader to support and leverage the growing demand for external support solutions in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, and help meet the company’s goal of reaching $ 1 billion in annual revenue by 2026

LAS VEGAS, July 07, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading provider of third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced the promotion and appointment of Emmanuelle Hose as the group’s new Vice President and Industry General Manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Hose has held increasing positions of responsibility at Rimini Street since 2014, the last of which was as a successful regional general manager for Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific (OCEANIA), and will now lead the next phase of growth for customers and revenue in EMEA’s largest and most successful industry. Hose reports to Gerard Brossard, Rimini Street COO, and moves back to his native France to lead the EMEA sector.

Hose and his team will play a key role in meeting the company’s objectives to accelerate revenue growth and expand the customer base throughout the EMEA sector where the company operates. Rimini Street already supports more than 300 commercial and public sector organizations with operations in EMEA, including Nottinghamshire County Council, Green Cargo and IATA.

Hose’s experience spans industrial areas such as government, retail, telecommunications, and manufacturing. Its goal is to enable clients to maintain, optimize, and derive more value from their current mission-critical business applications and technologies, while financing digital transformation projects that increase competitive advantage and drive growth. Throughout his career, Hose has placed a special focus on helping clients adopt IT solutions and services to meet their business needs. Drawing on his Bachelor of Information Technology from the Universities of Paris V and Brighton, where Hose majored in mathematics and artificial intelligence, he will help clients navigate new technologies to identify innovations that deliver business value.

“I am joining the EMEA team at an incredibly exciting time as the demand for external support services continues to grow rapidly in that region,” said Hose. “As financial and competitive pressures mount, organizations need to direct their limited resources to the right investments in digital transformation and maximize the profitability of core transactional systems such as the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, They don’t need to be upgraded or replaced in costly and unhelpful ERP renovations. Rimini Street has a broad portfolio of solutions to help organizations achieve those goals.

“Emma will bring significant experience in the enterprise software industry to her new role and, based on Emma’s track record of success in our OCEANIA region, I am confident that our EMEA operations and clients will benefit greatly from her strategic insights and technological expertise, “said Brossard. “His leadership will support our clients’ need to enhance their competitive advantage and growth by leveraging Rimini Street’s broad portfolio of managed functional and technical solutions.”

