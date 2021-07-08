Rimini Street in the UK recognized in the UK’s 2021 Best Workplaces ™ 20 Best Places to Work for Women

The company scored favorably on innovation, inclusion, company values, and leadership effectiveness

LAS VEGAS AND LONDON, July 07, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading provider of third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, announced today that it has been recognized in the UK’s Best Workplaces ™ 2021 ranking for women in the medium-sized business category. This achievement comes after earning a top 10 spot on the UK’s Best Workplaces ™ 2021 list, as well as being recognized in 2020 as a Great Place to Work-Certified ™ (GPTW) company in the UK and a spot among Top 20 on the 2020 Best Workplaces ™ list for mid-size business technology.

Rimini Street is among the UK-based organizations recognized by their employees as companies that foster diversity and inclusion. The UK’s Best Workplaces ™ 2021 ranking of the 20 best places to work for women is based on Rimini Street’s annual employee engagement survey, which measures the degree to which women across the organization reported on their workplace experience as consistently excellent, taking into account factors such as your daily encounters with innovation, inclusion, company values, and the effectiveness of leaders.

“We are delighted to recognize so many excellent organizations in this fourth year of the UK’s Best Workplaces ™ list for women,” said Benedict Gautrey, UK Managing Director of Great Place to Work®. “Our UK Best Workplaces ™ 2021 ranking for women clearly shows the positive impact of their practices on business. As a result, these organizations are better able to attract and retain talented women, and encourage them to develop professionally and personally, and , in turn, contribute exponentially to the success of the organizations for which they work. “

“It goes without saying that we are very proud of this recognition from Great Place to Work®,” said Emmanuelle Hose, group vice president and general manager of Rimini Street theater for Europe, Middle East and Africa. “Working with a diverse team is essential to the success of our business, and this recognition is of particular importance to me. Rimini Street operates in a large number of countries in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, and we celebrate diversity and we encourage women to develop their careers in the company. Being an inclusive organization is critical to our growth and we are pleased to be ranked in the top 20 on the UK’s Best Workplaces ™ 2021 list for women. “

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used that deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: Trust. Great Place to Work® in the UK helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by offering a highly trusted work experience for all employees. Its unrivaled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified ™ organizations, as well as the acclaimed UK Best Workplaces ™, UK Best Workplaces ™ for women and UK Best Workplaces ™ on the tech charts. Everything they do stems from the mission of building a better world by helping each organization become a truly great workplace.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading provider of third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner. The company offers world-class, highly responsive, integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation, and achieve better business results. To date, more than 4,000 organizations from the Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, public sector and midsize companies and other organizations from a wide range of industries have trusted Rimini Street as their provider of trusted application business software products and services. . For more information, visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet through his Twitter account and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts, but forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements They are generally accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “considers”, “predicts”, “supposes”, “seems”, “search”, “continue”, “will believe”, “may”, “wait”, “plan” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our expectations of future events and opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives, and our investments in those initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and current management expectations and are not predictions of actual performance nor are they statements of historical fact. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties with respect to Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and economic, operational and financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Rimini Street businesses, as well as actions taken by government authorities, customers or others. in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; catastrophic events disrupting our businesses or those of your current and future customers, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions that affect the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in government investigations or any new litigation; our ability and need to raise additional capital or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from its operations to help finance further investment in Rimini Street’s growth initiatives; the sufficiency of cash and cash equivalents to meet its liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of the Series A Preferred Shares outstanding at 13.00%; our ability to maintain an effective internal control system over financial reporting, and our ability to remedy identified material weaknesses in our internal controls, including in relation to the accounting treatment of our certificates; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive pricing and product activity; the difficulties of profitable growth management; customer adoption of recently introduced products and services, including their Application Management Services (AMS), Advanced Database Security solutions, and services for Sales Cloud products and Salesforce Service Cloud, along with other products and services Rimini Street plans to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of the Rimini Street management team; uncertainty about the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and all additional risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Quarterly Report on Rimini Street Form 10-Q filed on May 10, 2021 and updated periodically through future annual reports on Rimini Street Form 10-K , quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents from Rimini Street to the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements detail Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will produce a change in Rimini Street assessments. However, while Rimini Street may choose to update these forward-looking statements over time, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be construed as representing Rimini Street’s assessments when referring to this press release at a later date than its publication.

© 2021 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo and combinations thereof, and other marks containing the TM symbol are registered trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc.All additional trademarks remain the property of their respective owners and, unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street makes no affiliation, endorsement, or association with the owner of such trademarks or other companies mentioned in this document. .

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

