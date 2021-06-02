Rimac presents the Nevera, its most extreme electric hypercar

Every year dozens of prototype cars appear at the Geneva Motor Show, but only a few manage to become a reality. Rimac Automobili has materialized in just a decade some of its most ambitious projects. The last of his concepts, called C_Two, has become an electric hypercar called Fridge. Its extraordinary qualities include its 1,914 hp and its top speed of 415 km / h.

The Rimac Nevera is an extraordinary combination of power, speed and style. Fully electric in spirit, it has four motors, that is, one on each wheel. These are powered by a battery pack of 120kWh with 6,960 cells liquid cooled. The result? A power of 1.4 MW which, according to the company, is equivalent to 1,914 hp.

But let’s go to the data that generates the most adrenaline. Rimac ensures that the Refrigerator will reach the 60 mph (96 km / h) in less than 1.85 seconds. As for the maximum speed, they assure that it is 258 mph (415 km / h), surprisingly faster than promised by the 2020 Tesla Roadster (402 km / h), but below that of the Bugatti Chiron (420 km / h).

Outstanding performance and appearance

One of Rimac’s most outstanding qualities is its ability to create high-level engineering solutions. In this sense, has developed a system called All-Wheel Torque Vectoring 2 (R-AWTV 2) to replace the classic electronic stability system. It basically gives more control and grip in all kinds of scenarios. “It is software that does more than 100 calculations per second to adapt the level of torque and achieve the desired driving style,” says Rimac.

The Refrigerator has a dozen ultrasonic sensors, 13 cameras and a set of radars operated by NVIDIA Pegasus and Rimac Driving Coach. It is a system that, thanks to artificial intelligence, will guide the driver with visual signals and sounds so that they know more precisely when to turn and accelerate on a track.

Refrigerator: more than a car, an experience

Now let’s talk about the outside. The Refrigerator is a work of art inside and out. Features a carbon fiber monocoque that reduces weight and improves safety. The battery pack is integrated into this part, which, according to Rimac, is “the largest in the industry”.

And inside? Rimac has done a good job of combining modern display technology alongside traditional sports car lines. It has three screens: one behind the wheel, which shows the instrument panel and other configurable information; a central horizontal and a smaller and well rectangular one for the passenger.

When you buy a hypercar, you also take with it an experience, a concept and a philosophy. Rimac has wanted to take this to the next level, but in his own way. Therefore, they ensure that no Refrigerator will be the same as another. For it, future owners will be able to go to Croatia to “design the car according to their requirements”.

They will be allowed to choose from a wide range of material options and custom items. In addition, they will be able to access a premium customization program that will offer GT, Signature, Timeless or Bespoke versions. Yes indeed, in total only 150 units will be built at a starting price of 2.4 million dollars.

Rimac, more than a car manufacturer

Mate Rimac, founder of Rimac Automobili | Credit: Porsche

Rimac is more than an automobile manufacturer. It is the partner and fundamental part of some of the largest in the industry. It is a milestone that it has achieved in its less than 15 years of history.

Its catalog includes the Concept One, the world’s fastest production electric car in 2013, and its successor the C Two, which has become the Fridge and which came to change the rules of the game.

The company manufactures and markets batteries, transmission systems for Porsche, McLaren and other firms. All this under the leadership of Mate Rimac, a 33-year-old Croatian who started his dream in the garage of his parents’ house where he converted an old 1984 BMW 3 Series into an electric car and founded his own company in 2009.

