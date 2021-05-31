Rimac presents its first 2000 horsepower electric hypercar

One of the most anticipated releases in the segment of 100% electric hypercars will see the light tomorrow when Rimac disclose the name, stamp and all technical data of the production car that was derived from the C-Two prototype that he presented in 2018 during the Geneva Motor Show.

With a couple of official images and a video in which the final name of this new zero-emission hypercar seems to be anticipated, the Croatian brand will present it to the world on June 1, 2021.

In addition to its final appearance, the most interesting thing will be to confirm the data that had already been revealed about its powerful mechanical configuration since this hypercar has 4 electric motors that give it 1,888 horsepower and 2,300 Nm of torque.

Rimac C_Two concept

This will allow you to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 1.85 seconds and reach a 412 kph top speed, all without reducing its range of autonomy which, for now, is in 550 kilometers of travel per charge with a huge 120 kWh battery.

This spectacular configuration is joined by other ‘tricks’ typical of the segment such as a monocoque chassis made of carbon fiber, active aerodynamics, six-piston carbon ceramic brakes and double wishbone suspension with adjustable shock absorbers.

Rimac C_Two concept

Also has autonomous driving, without specifying the level, thanks to a system of eight cameras, a sensor lidar, six radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

Although the production model of its electric hypercar is just about to be launched, Rimac has already successfully passed through crash tests and global homologation and plans to produce only 150 units.

Rimac C_Two

The last thing to define is the Rimac C-Two price, name that will change, which is believed to be approximately 2 million dollars.

Rimac C_Two Concept