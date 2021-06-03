Rimac Fridge: the wildest hypercar of the moment

Rimac Automobili has just presented its first production car. After several pre-production prototypes, a millionaire investment by Porsche, and the support of Koenigsegg, Maté Rimac’s company has just presented the impressive Refrigerator. The Rimac Fridge – whose name, in Croatian, refers to a stormy front that runs through the Adriatic Sea – is the production version of the C_Two, and it is presented as the fastest acceleration street hypercar, in addition to having fascinating technologies … and 1,914 hp of power.

The Rimac Fridge is a deep and improved evolution of the C_Two, presented in 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show. Although externally similar, each and every one of the components of the Rimac hypercar has been revised, evaluated and redesigned if necessary. The end product is a car at the level of a Bugatti Chiron or a Koenigsegg Jesko. Royalty in the hypercar world. The Refrigerator is built around a lightweight carbon fiber monocoque, weighing less than 200 kilos, with a rear subframe made of the same material.

Only 150 units will be built, at a price of 2 million euros. Much of the production is already sold.

There may be lighter monohulls, but this monohull too integrates the car high voltage battery housing, which is a structural element of its platform and increases the torsional stiffness of the assembly by 37% – it is the most rigid monocoque ever fitted in a road car. The electric car battery It is one of its essential components, and in the Refrigerator, it is too. It has been designed and built by Rimac, It is shaped like a “T” and has a whopping 120 kWh capacity. Its weight is not specified in the press release, but its maximum recharging power is.

And it is capable of charging at no less than 500 kW of power, a power that not even the most powerful chargers on the Ionity network can supply. Assuming we find a 500 kW charger, we can recharge it in less than 20 minutes. The reason for being of this large battery is, on the one hand, to allow a moderately reasonable autonomy in a demanding use of the vehicle, and on the other hand, to allow a autonomy of up to 550 km according to the WLTP cycle – making use of the most efficient driving mode, of course.

Thanks to the location of its battery, it achieves an almost perfect weight distribution: 48/52.

The mechanics of the Rimac Nevera are relatively simple, on the other hand, but no less advanced for that. It has four electric motors – one per wheel – that generate a maximum power of 1,914 hp, and a torque of 2,360 Nm. Each of the car’s two axles is in turn connected to a single-ratio gearbox, allowing extreme acceleration – 0 to 96 km / h is calculated in 1.85 seconds – and a top speed never before seen in an electric car: 412 km / h. But the dizziness of numbers does not end here.

The 0 to 160 km / h happens in 4.3 seconds, 0 to 300 km / h happens in 9.3 seconds and the quarter mile, with street tires on an unprepared surface, is completed in a dizzying 8.6 seconds at almost 300 km / h. The Rimac All-Wheel Torque Vectoring 2 (R-AWTV 2) system distributes the power between the four wheels in the most effective way, but the driver can vary in a completely personalized way, and in real time, the distribution of power, even reaching to convert the car into a front wheel drive or a powered car.

Its adaptive suspension is adjustable both in hardness and in height to the ground.

In addition to powerful regenerative braking, the electro-hydraulic braking system features 390 mm diameter carbon-ceramic discs and six-piston calipers signed by Brembo. The active aerodynamics have been very elaborated, achieving an aerodynamic efficiency 34% higher than that of the first prototypes. In maximum downforce mode the Refrigerator’s cX is just 0.30, and increases by 316% in maximum downforce mode. The power steering system is by-wire type, with no physical connection to the steering axle.

Its cabin is built with care and great attention to detail, with leather seats upholstered in noble materials and a lot of carbon fiber, without becoming an artificially complex or overloaded interior. Of its infotainment system we highlight the AI Coach system, which in some circuits will help us through augmented reality to take the perfect line and improve our times. Even being a very digital car, physical controls with a metallic and analog touch have been retained, connecting us more with the machine.

Each customer will be invited to the factory in Croatia to design their custom car.

At the level of exterior design, it does not change much with respect to a C_Two, with a design dictated by aerodynamic efficiency, but still maintaining a certain elegance, and without being excessively aggressive. We could even say that it needs a little more visual personality, but we’re sure this is an absolutely stunning car in real life. How could it be otherwise, car customization will be key, and there will not be two identical units in the total of 150 units that will be produced during the next few years.