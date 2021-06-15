Rimac fridge the ray of croatia

The arrival of electricity to the car is not just another step in the environmental issue. New technology has allowed manufacturers to work at the ends of the rope: some massifying zero-emission vehicles and others using all that kilowatt potential to beat the power marks, acceleration, performance and speed.

Of this last lineage is the Rimac Nevera, a solid piece of engineering that moves at more than 400 kilometers per hour and accelerates like lightning, recalling with his name the worst storms that suddenly form in the Adriatic Sea and that they frequently sweep the 56,000 square kilometers in which some 4 million Croats live. There, the dream of Mate Rimac was born, who converted a BMW E30 to electricity, whose performance attracted attention in 2009.

Rimac Fridge

To transform your basic garage into a spectacular factory in which today you have more than 800 employees of the highest levels and from many parts of the world, Rimac obtained an initial financial injection from two visionaries, one of them the Colombian Frank Kanayet, who today appears in the share list with 8.8 percent, in which he shares positions with Mate Rimac himself (47%), Porsche (15.5%), Hyundai Motor (14%) and Camel Group (14 %), as officially reported by Wikipedia.

Rimac is today one of the most advanced electricity research and development centers in the world and this explains the presence of huge brands such as Porsche and Hyundai, who bet their future in this new world on Rimac laboratories and advances.

Naturally, all these processes need practical and tangible demonstrations, which is why Rimac has developed several hypercars, but only now is releasing them for sale – that’s to say, because the 150 copies of this model were separated before the first one was rolled– which will represent 300 million euros of tickets when each piece is invoiced at the nominal 2 million that the Refrigerator costs, previously known as C_Two in its experimental phase.

The Nevera moves no less than with the momentum of 4 engines that supply 1,914 horsepower to the wheels with the stupid dose of 1,696 pound-feet of torque. They are powered by a 120 kWh super battery capable of lasting 544 kilometers and to recharge in the special devices of the same brand from 20 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

Rimac Fridge

The figures are staggering. A Road and Track journalist who had a chance to test it describes acceleration as the passage to another world in moments.

There are technical things beyond the phenomenal bite. For example, the steering does not have mechanical connections with the rudder, which only sends signals to computers that modulate the sensitivity and speed of action as in airplanes, ‘Drive by wire’. In the same way they work the brakes, whose pedal is a sensor and the signals travel electronically to the huge six-piston calipers provided by Brembo. So that the driver has real sensations of braking according to the travel and the force on the pedal, the computer of this system is in charge of simulating the actions and these in turn are adjustable according to the taste of the person and the driving conditions. the route.

Naturally, a bug of these is totally emasculated in traffic and roads, but the flexibility of the electric motors makes it manageable and docile, with much difference in its favor over traditional cars that emulate these features. Anyway, it requires a lot of attention in trafficas every inch of throttle embeds it in the landscape or the car that precedes it.

Rimac Fridge

On the track it is not easy to understand and drive either, so it has recorded driving programs corresponding to certain circuits and to which they will add those that each client needs. These tutorials show the pilot the ideal trajectories with oral instructions and physical signals in order to move the rudder in the proper way for cornering, and also suggest the use of motors and brakes.

Data sheet

Propulsion: 4 electric motors totaling 1,914 horsepower

Transmission: Boxless, direct, with torque vector controls on each wheel

Performance: 0 to 100 kph: 1.97 seconds – 0 to 160 kph: 4.3 seconds – 0 to 300 kph: 11.6 seconds – 1/4 Mile: 9 seconds

Top speed: 412 kph

Data

* The interior is functional and austere, embedded in the carbon fiber monocoque. There are six screens on which all car functions, entertainment, and seat and window adjustments are read and managed. The switches are very conventional and the controls for the driving dynamics are on the buttons on the helm. The R-AWTV system relieves the driver of anguish, since it delivers the torque that each wheel needs, after the respective computer constantly makes 100 calculations per second to guarantee stability and safety.

* The aerodynamics rule to be able to support the speeds. The nose, the lower flaps, the rear diffuser and the spoiler are independently adjustable, and the settings are formulated by the computers through a complex calculation of algorithms to put each part in its ideal point. Changes in floor load vary by 326 percent.

Rimac Nevera, 1888 HP electric hypercar

Figures

* The Refrigerator weighs 2150 kilos. Despite all efforts in very light materials and the minimum number of components, the weight and volume of the battery are always a handicap in electric cars.

* 12 ultrasonic sensors, 13 cameras, 6 radars and the latest version of the Nvidia operating system read the tracks and calculate all the ideal steering, acceleration, position and brake parameters to provide the driver with real-time driving guidance.

Data

* The battery cooled with special liquids, has 6,960 cells and is capable of producing 1.4 megawatts. It is composed of lithium, manganese and nickel. It is a structural part of the car, as it is installed at the rear and on the central beam, with a low center of gravity.

* The monocoque where the entire structure is mounted is made of carbon fiber with aluminum reinforcements. 2,200 layers of the fabric with different specifications and 222 aluminum inserts were used. The whole set weighs less than 200 kilos.

Rimac Nevera, 1888 HP electric hypercar