Rimac Fridge: The C_Two is now official and its data will make your heart race

The first time we heard of the Rimac C_Two we were very surprised. Who would have thought that a firm of Croatian origin would present itself to us with such a model? And not just because it was one hundred percent electricbut for the high performance of your powertrain. The fact is that since the 2018 Geneva Motor Show it has rained. So much so that this hypercar is already official and it does so even by changing its name.

Yes, because we are no longer before the C_Two, but before the shocking Rimac Fridge. And you will wonder why they have chosen this “curious” name? Well, apparently, because it refers to a storm that takes place in the Mediterranean Sea and is defined by the important electrical apparatus. Now, once its debut has taken place, we bring you the main technical data that make up your personality. Attentive, because you want to have one.

The image of the impressive Rimac Nevera is identical to that of the C_Two that we already knew

As we already told you, Rimac advanced that the image of the Refrigerator would undergo changes with respect to the C_Two. However, after a review of the official images that he has published, we can see that the evolution is insignificant. Rather they referred to changes that certain areas of the body have undergone to improve aerodynamic efficiency. In fact, compared to the first prototypes, this coefficient has increased by 34 percent.

And you will ask yourself, where are the changes? Well, very easy. Just take a look to realize that the front air intakes have a slightly different design. The alloy wheels are not the same as the first prototypes either. Another element that seems to evolve is the air intake located on the side, just in front of the rear wheel arch. It seems more generous, and also intended for refrigeration.

Interior design, technology and premium cut materials

The exterior aesthetics of the Rimac Fridge it does not take us by surprise, but the interior has captivated us. It is true that we already knew him, because in his first “presentation” the Croatian brand published some images. However the Designer Team It has also taken the opportunity to introduce some changes. To realize where they are you will have to take out the magnifying glass, but yes, they are there. All in all, the feeling is that of being in front of a premium product…

The Rimac Nevera range will consist of three versions: GT, Signature and Timeless. In addition, there will be a special Bespoke edition with more customization options

In general terms, dashboard design changes little, but there are new details. First, to the left of the steering wheel (under the ventilation outlet) there is a new circular control. The central display it maintains position and size, but the controls below it are of the “piano key” type. All dressed in top quality leather and appliques made of carbon fiber. In fact, Rimac says that no two Fridges will be the same.

The data of its electric powertrain speaks for itself: 1,914 hp of power and 2,360 Nm of maximum torque

All in all, the important thing about the Rimac Fridge is under your skin. His electric powertrain is composed of four motors (one for each wheel) that deliver a total of 1,914 hp and 2,360 Nm maximum torque. To feed himself he resorts to a 120 kWh battery of energy capacity that, in theory, provides it with about 550 kilometers of autonomy. This data has been estimated according to the WLTP protocol, although in real conditions it will be lower.

Thanks to this combination, benefits they are at the height of the best hypercars in the world. Accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 1.97 seconds and sign a top speed of 412 kilometers per hour. In addition, we cannot ignore that its final weight on the scale is 2,150 kilos with a 48/52 distribution on each axis. This, in large part, is due to the overhead of the large battery, which supports 500 kW fast charge.

As Rimac explains, with this system takes 22 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 percent the battery. In addition, it indicates that you have developed the battery pack as an integral part of the chassis. In this way they have been able to increase the structural rigidity of the monocoque, made of carbon fiber, by 37 percent. All this accompanied by an active aerodynamic system or carbon ceramic brakes signed by Brembo.

When will the Rimac Fridge hit the market and how much will it cost?

If you liked everything we have told you about the new Rimac Fridge, we must give you two bad news. First of all, tell you that its production is limited to only 150 units. The second, its price. Cheap, what is said cheap will not be, because they ask for 2 million euros. This will allow it to be profitable, especially if Rimac wants to continue operating and launching new models, although the collaboration with Porsche surely makes it possible.

Ah, if you decide for him you will have to explain very well to your friends what kind of «Fridge» you have bought… and what has been its price …

