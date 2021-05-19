Rihanna’s Net Worth – How Much Money Does Rihanna Have?

Nobody knows how to work (work work work work) more than Rihanna. She’s got years’ worth of chart-topping songs under her belt, but RiRi is no longer “just” a singer — she’s an entrepreneur, an actor, a cosmetics company owner, and a fashion designer, to name just a few of her impressive accomplishments. Thanks to her ambition, she’s created her own massive empire worth millions.

As of 2019, Rihanna is officially the world’s richest female musician (yep, she beat both Beyoncé and Lady Gaga), and despite being known as a singer first, she’s actually made most of her money from other business ventures. Read: FENTY! Let’s dig in.

Fenty Beauty Is Worth Billions

Rihanna’s first major success was Fenty Beauty back in September 2017. The cosmetics brand — which launched with an impressive 40-shade foundation range — was such a hit that it made $ 100 million in sales within its first month. Um, casual! And with new products launching every season, the brand continues to be a huge success. Like, to the tune of $ 3 billion huge.

GLOSS BOMB CREAM: DOUBLE TAKE LIP DUO

Fenty Beauty fentybeauty.com

$ 29.00

But Wait, Don’t Forget About Savage X Fenty

Because Rihanna is Rihanna and apparently doesn’t need sleep, she decided to also dabble in retail, launching lingerie line Savage X Fenty in May 2018, which got well-deserved praise for having inclusive sizing.

She also launched luxury clothing house Fenty under the mega-company LVMH, becoming the first Black woman to run a major luxury fashion house. RiRi and LVMH recently announced they were hitting pause on the line amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the good news? Around the same time, Savage X Fenty announced $ 115 million in new funding, putting its brand valuation at $ 1 billion as of February 2021. Again, that’s billion with a “b.”

Watercolor Tie Dye Unlined Lace Strapless Bra

17 Reviews savagex.com

$ 59.95

So, What’s Rihanna’s Total Net Worth?

Thanks to all her brands — and her tireless work ethic — Rihanna is now worth a whopping $ 600 MILLION, according to Forbes. Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth notes that she earns $ 40 million to $ 80 million in any given year and also points out that she has millions tied up in a fleet of fancy homes, including a $ 13.75 million mansion she bought in Beverly Hills back in December 2020.

And BTW, Rihanna has given a ton of money away too. Forbes reports that she’s donated upward of $ 8 million (so generous!) To coronavirus relief efforts alone. Back in 2019, Rihanna gave T: The New York Times Style Magazine a bit of insight into how she thinks about her fortune:

“The money means that I can take care of my family. The money means that I can facilitate the businesses that I want to. I can create jobs for other people. My money is not for me; it’s always the thought that I can help someone else. The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are priority, and it makes you really miss the core of life, what it means to be alive. It could literally be walking outside in the sun. That makes me happy. ”

Hell yes to that, but I’m still gonna need to sit down for a minute ’cause my brain is spinning trying to comprehend all that cash.

You love all the deets on celeb $$. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

Amanda Lundgren I’m Amanda, and I’m Cosmopolitan’s Editorial Fellow / Timothée Chalamet’s number one fan.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io