Rihanna has officially become the UK’s richest woman artist according to a list compiled by the British outlet, The Sunday Times. The Barbados-born singer lives in London and kneads a great fortune estimated at 521 million euros surpassing living legends of music such as Elton John or Mick Jagger, who occupy the third and fourth position respectively. The artist has only been surpassed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Paul McCartneyboth tied with 893 million euros to his credit.

In addition, Rihanna’s heritage also makes her the richest female artist in the world. In recent years, the interpreter from Barbados has managed to climb positions on the different lists and displace several singers of the stature of Madonna, Celine Dion or Beyoncé.

Where did you get all your fortune from?

La majority of the singer’s money comes from music and everything he has managed to generate through all the works he has put on the market and all the concerts and tours he has given around the world. It should be noted that the interpreter has been since 2016 without releasing a new album and much of his earnings during this time has been due to his business forays. In 2017 he founded the cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty, of which he owns 15 percent. and that it is valued at approximately a figure close to 400 million euros. This company has become an important source of income for the artist.

Rihanna has not only become the artist to reach the podium of the list, but also It is the least active time, since many of them have been in the world of music since the 60s and 70s: “It has taken us all by surprise, declared Robert Watts, the person in charge of creating the list, and to which he added:” very few people knew that (Rihanna) was living in the United Kingdom until last summer “.