Rihanna went to a protest and no one recognized her until she passed her Instagram

He also shared a video of someone asking Rihanna for her Instagram user, seemingly unaware that he was talking to the incomparable @badgalriri. “When Rih gives you her IG username but you think she’s trolling you,” she wrote Tina Truong in the video in which, after giving him follow, very confused, he asks: “That’s you?”, and Rihanna just laughs.

On her own Instagram account, Rihanna has also raised your voice on racism against Asians. “What happened yesterday in Atlanta was brutal, tragic and certainly not an isolated incident in any way,” he wrote after the shooting that left eight people dead. “The hatred of the AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) has been perpetuated rampant and it is disgusting! I am heartbroken for the Asian community and my heart goes out to the loved ones of those we lost. Hate must stop“.