Rihanna Wears Prada Bucket Hat on NYC Date Night With A $ AP Rocky

The obscenely stylish power couple that is Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky went out last night in New York City — no arcade drama to be seen this time around, LOL. And unsurprisingly, Rihanna generously offered paparazzi a peek at her summer date-night look. She was photographed in a Rolls Royce with A $ AP, wearing a mint Prada bucket hat and went vintage in a Cramps band tee with jeans, white heels, and a layered green and white necklace. A $ AP complemented RiRi in a black ensemble, as per usual.

.

.

.

.

Rihanna and A $ AP’s date last night comes after A $ AP was filmed literally carrying Rihanna on the Lower East Side at the end of June. They were also photographed kissing in Barcade days before their LES outing.

A $ AP and Rihanna were first reported to be dating in December, although a source told Us Weekly at the time that their relationship secretly started months earlier. “A $ AP has been very into Rihanna for years” and “was always the instigator” in their flirtatious connection, the outlet’s source said. “Things changed over the summer and they finally hooked up. They’ve been together ever since. “

JSYK, Rihanna and A $ AP never actually clarified when they started dating, but they were longtime friends before they became romantically involved. Their friendship is 100 percent a thing of the past now, seeing how vocal A $ AP was about his love for Rih in his May GQ interview.

After calling Rih “the love of my life,” A $ AP said point blank that she was the one for him, and that dating her instead of playing the field is “so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One. ”

Will continue to obsess over this’ ship from now until the end of time, etc.

Alyssa Bailey News and Strategy Editor Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io