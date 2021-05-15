Rihanna Wears a Tiny Crochet Dress with Fenty Skin Butta Drop Cream

Rihanna is celebrating Fenty Skin’s latest release, Butta Drop whipped oil body cream, in her signature style.

The singer took to Instagram earlier this afternoon to share a photo of herself wearing a summery crochet look and Bottega Veneta heels while flaunting glowing legs soaked in Butta Drop. (Clearly, the full-body moisturizer delivers on the brand’s promise for “healthy, sexy skin from head to toe.”)

“Drip ya skin in a hydrating, glossy, whipped body oil from @fentyskin that leaves you with a non-sticky glow that lasts. Also- she refillable! ” she wrote in the post.

Rihanna first launched Fenty Skin last July as a branch of her original Fenty Beauty makeup line. Like its sister brand, Fenty Skin is made to be accessible for all skin types and all people, “even the fellas.” Its “multitasking” products boast gentle formulas that incorporate a variety of ingredients from around the world, as well as packing materials that are recyclable and eco-friendly, according to its website.

At the time of the launch, Rihanna said she wanted to “take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone.”

Sephora

Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream

This new full-body moisturizer reportedly contains shea butter and glycerin in addition to a delightful blend of various moisturizing oils, from sunflower to baobab to Kalahari melon.

The product release was accompanied by the drop of the Bright Fix Eye Brightener, the newest addition to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup line, which arrived on May 7.

The Butta Drop body oil is available to purchase now at Sephora, Boots UK, Harvey Nichols, and Fenty Skin.

