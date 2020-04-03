Rihanna wakes up to motherhood after love breakup | Instagram

Rihanna It came back on everyone’s lips in the past few weeks. And not only for being one of the first to make a donation to combat the crisis in the coronavirus (He gave $ 5 million to food banks through his Clara Lionel Foundation) or for having made a brief musical collaboration with rapper PartyNextDoor, but for the rupture of his engagement and her desire to become a mother.

It may interest you Rihanna returns to music after a long pause

In an interview for the most recent issue of British Vogue magazine, for which he went down in fashion history as the first person to wear a durag, a garment associated with slavery, on the cover, spoke about the end of his relationship with the Saudi businessman Hassam Jadeel and his vision on the maternity.

You don’t have time to put up with shit, you know? When you’re overwhelmed, you should start cutting things, “was what she said about Jadeel, and then she pointed out that not having a partner, for her, was not a brake on her desire to be a mother.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

I feel like society wants to tell me, ‘Oh, you were wrong.’ They underestimate you as a mother if there is no father in your children’s lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that is the only healthy relationship between a father and a son. That’s the only thing that can raise a real child: love. “

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Although the interpreter has managed to position herself as a successful singer (according to Forbes, she is the richest performer in the world after kneading a fortune 600 million dollars) and, lately, as a prestigious businesswoman thanks to her clothing and makeup brands, it is precisely her fame that has created anxiety problems and prevented her from going up to sing at the gala of the Grammy from 2016.

I suffered a panic attack and had to cancel the performance alleging voice problems, after I had done my makeup, hairstyle and everything. I get nervous every time I get in the car to go somewhere. It can be devastating. And when I have a red carpet, I get terrible, “he acknowledged.

Appearing on camera or being in a room full of celebrities is still not normal. “

You can also read Rihanna has lived secretly in Mexico for a long time

And that’s why he decided to settle in London, a city where you feel you are going unnoticed, although it is not the only place in Europe where you feel comfortable, since you also usually travel to Paris to be filled with inspiration; to Barbados, his native land, to live with his family; and to Mexico, where he lives his moments of relaxation.

I love Mexico, I really need to get a DNA test, “he joked about its origins.

.