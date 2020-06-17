Rihanna surprises her fans by covering herself with just a drink on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The intrepid singer born in Barbados, Rihanna, surprises her admirers with a new photograph in which she appears covering herself only with a drink.

We know well that Rihanna is one of the public’s favorites, since she has demonstrated on countless occasions that she is more than an expert in the art of posing for daring photographs, which is why we have seen her in little clothes, totally without wearing anything, even We have seen her in the shower.

On this occasion we can appreciate it in a slightly different way, but without a doubt, very much in the Riri style. It is worth mentioning that the snapshot we are talking about has not been published by the interpreter of « Umbrella », but by a page of fans, who are very aware of what the beautiful woman does.

This photo has made her fans delight in her natural beauty, accompanied by a fun blue makeup, likewise, she appears super attractive and jovial, being one of her most playful photos.

Rihanna is shown wearing a blonde wig, with bangs in front and we are not going to lie to you, that hair style really suits her very well, although the truly surprising thing is that she appears wearing a velvety pink sweater, fully open.

And so, as the beautiful singer is used to, she left very little to the imagination, because when her hoodie was left open, her breasts were exposed, however, and very stylish, Riri decided to cover her bust with a glass of a drink, which seems to be a cold tea.

Uncovering her sultry tattoos, showcasing her iconic boldly colored long nails, as well as the contrast of the image’s background paired with our model Rihanna, her estuary and accessories, makes the snapshot more than eye-catching.

However, not only did a single photograph appear in said publication, there is a second one, where the singer is shown enjoying an ice pop, wearing a fun plush hat, with this we can highlight that the pink color was the protagonist of this session .

Rihanna has lately been regarded as one of the hottest curvy women in the music and modeling industry, we clearly know the reason. It turns out to be a very exotic beauty, liked by millions.