Rihanna shows off her tempting legs and a bit of side boob posing in a fitted dress

Undoubtedly, Rihanna She is a true specialist when it comes to receiving criticism. Years ago the singer from Barbados had been on everyone’s lips for not enjoying the figure that the canons of beauty impose. Now the dictators of the scale went back after her, who was very relaxed with her body in some photos that she uploaded to Instagram after a time she was away from social networks.

In the postcards, the sexy young woman is seen posing sitting on a leather sofa, clad in a fitted white knitted dress with which She showed off her shapely legs and a little side boob because she was not wearing a bra and the cut of the garment.

“Touch dat BUTTA baby. One thing bout #BUTTADROP, it’s gon give what’s its s’pose to gave !!!

Drip ya skin in a hydrating, glossy, whipped body oil from @fentyskin that leaves you with a non-sticky glow that lasts. Also – she refillable! Available now at @sephora @bootsuk @harveynichols + fentyskin.com ✨🧈 ”, he wrote as a caption in the snapshots that in a few hours have more than five million ‘likes’.

It should be noted that, for the moment, Rihanna, who is considered one of the most beautiful women in the middle of the show, is away from music and remains fully immersed in her role as a businesswoman with her brand of lingerie Savage X Fenty. She has even participated in some campaigns as a model, to show some of her most sensual outfits.

