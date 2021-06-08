Rihanna shows off all her charm in a robe and babydoll set

Rihanna enjoyed an outing with friends in West Hollywood wearing a super sexy outfit that caused a stir. Here we tell you all the details of her outfit.

The Barbadian girl is going through one of her best moments after moving back to Los Angeles, premiering romance with rapper A $ AP and the great success of her brand of beauty and lingerie products called Fenty. All these are the reasons that led Rihanna to enjoy an outing with friends in Los Angeles.

In a most daring outfit, the 33-year-old star arrived at the Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood.

Rihanna turned several heads as she walked to the venue showing off her legs in a black silk ensemble with lace details that looked like super sexy pajamas.

I add patent leather stilettos and several gold necklaces to Alexander Wang’s chemise worth almost $ 1,000.

Her new pixie haircut highlighted her beautiful features that contrast with the deep red of her lips. It’s not for nothing that her boyfriend said in an interview for GQ magazine that she was the one and that life is so much better when Riri is around.

Apparently the relationship between the two is serious, so much so that the singer of “Umbrella” took the rapper to meet his family in Barbados. In the same interview, A $ AP revealed that during the visit he felt a great sense of belonging, “It was like a welcome party.” It is worth noting that the rapper’s father emigrated from the Caribbean island to the United States before he was born.

