Ronald Fenty, the singer’s father, tested positive for coronavirus and has been experiencing high fevers

Singer Rihanna he has always had a very complicated relationship with his father Ronald fenty ever since he divorced his mother when she was just a teenager. The memories of the artist of that time are associated with the addiction problems of her father and the episodes of domestic violence that she witnessed in her home.

That doesn’t mean you don’t care about him though, and he’s been especially on the lookout for Ronald the past few days after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“He contacted me on a daily basis to make sure I was okay. The truth is that I thought I was going to die ”, Ronald has confessed in statements to the newspaper The Sun.

The pop star even used his contacts to buy him a respirator, which he eventually did not need, and to send it to him in Barbados, where he was recovering from the disease in his own home.

That nice detail and the fact that his famous daughter bothered to give him “Everything he could need” while he was convalescing with a high fever has managed to move him.

“I have to say it: I love you very much, Robyn. He has done a lot for me and I appreciate it from my heart ”, has added.

Fortunately Ronald has recovered without sequelae and now he has asked all his compatriots to take seriously the pandemic they are experiencing and avoid leaving their homes as much as possible to avoid further infections.

