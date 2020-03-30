Rihanna returns to music after a long pause | INSTAGRAM

After spending three long years without activating in the music industry, but fully in its clothing and makeup line: Fenty; Rihanna returns participating with the song “Belive It” by PartyNextDoor, the rapper.

The long-awaited return of the now businesswoman took the majority by surprise. Like her musical career, Rihanna had abandoned her social networks, until today she published a glimpse of the new song in her official accounts. So it didn’t take long for his fans to notice him and he soon received hundreds of messages full of emotion.

The song was accepted by the singer’s followers, but it seems not to be enough because they are already eagerly asking the beautiful singer to release her next album. Currently, the video of the official audio of “Belive it” already has more than 6 million views.

Although the music industry has also been forced to change and adapt to the new way of life in which we are involved, within the homes quarantined by the Covid-19, musicians and singers have not been intimidated by health conditions. current and have continued to release their recent musical productions, such as Dua Lipa with “Future Nostagia”, their second studio album; Selena Gomez for her part published the music video for her single “Dance again”, and the British women’s group; Little mix returned with a new song titled “Break up song”.

Recall that days ago Rihanna donated $ 5 million to the Coronavirus Relief efforts through her Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF). Announced by herself last Saturday on her official Twitter account:

“We have responded to COVID-19 by distributing $ 5 million to @IG @DirectRelief @FeedingAmerica @recueorg @ WHO & Barbados to prepare communities with critical protection equipment, medical supplies, equipment, and access to food in multiple regions.”

This Foundation was born in 2012, in honor of Rihanna’s grandparents: Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. In order to support innovative and effective programs for education, health and emergencies worldwide, such as said virus.

