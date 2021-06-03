Rihanna raises the temperature modeling in a bra and string thong



Rihanna.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images

Singer Rihanna He left his followers breathless and raised the temperature several degrees on social networks by sharing some photographs in which he looks like a tremendous body.

A few hours ago, the native of Barbados uploaded three postcards to her Instagram account where she appears in different poses modeling with a bra and a thong with a thread on the back, which allowed to appreciate her shapely rear and her legs of temptation.

“Been 3 mins of thinking of a caption… I ain’t got sh * t to say 🥴🧡”, he wrote in the series of images that so far have accumulated more than six million 432 thousand red hearts and almost 59 thousand comments.

(Swipe to see all photos)

As if that were not enough, the singer’s partner ASAP Rocky also shared other publications of his appearance in Vogue Italia magazine, where he used a pair of tight dresses with transparencies that highlighted those impressive curves that he has at 33 years of age.

READ ALSO