Rihanna puts her millionaire legs on display 🤑

Rihanna shows off her secured legs during her latest outing in Los Angeles. Here we tell you how much they are worth.

The girl from Barbados has all the photographers going crazy after moving back to Los Angeles and this last outing to dinner confirms it.

With a new pixie haircut, white knit top and mini skirt, Rihanna arrived at Nobu, one of the most exclusive restaurants in West Hollywood.

The super-revealing ensemble exposed her famous legs, which she secured for $ 1 million in 2007 after winning the “Celebrity Legs of a Goddess.”

The 33-year-old singer covered herself from the cold with a green sports sweatshirt that she combined with her mini bag and mask. Unavoidable its various golden chains that brought a lot of bling bling to her outfit.

The star who also dabbled in the makeup and underwear world with her brand called Fenty, after her last name, settled back in California earlier this year and splurged $ 13.8 million on a beautiful Beverly Hills mansion. .

Meet Rihanna’s new home in LA

But Rihanna seems to be very jealous of her privacy, and the 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom house on 2050 m² was not enough for her, so she spent another $ 10 million and bought the house next to hers.

Rihanna doesn’t want neighbors and buys the house together

Rihanna fans can rejoice as a source close to the singer spoke to The Sun and confirmed that she will soon release her album number 9 after 5 years of abstinence. But that’s not all, he also said that he is already working on a new video clip that could be released in July this year.