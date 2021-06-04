Rihanna Posed in a Sheer Orange Lingerie Set on Instagram

Rihanna did what anyone else would if they were her and had a lingerie business: Model her line’s new season of bras and panties like a total pro, then post it on Instagram for everyone to thirst over. Yesterday, RiRi shared her second shot: One of her in a sheer orange set wearing heels and chain necklaces with it. It comes after she shared a photo of herself in a purple boxers, holding a blurred copy of Playboy magazine over her chest. Over 6.7 million people liked the yellow set pic, which was captioned, “been 3 mins of thinking of a caption … I ain’t got shit to say 🥴🧡”

The purple post got over 4.2 million likes:

Rihanna’s boyfriend A $ AP Rocky was not among the millions who liked the post, but that’s not surprising, given they’ve kept their entire relationship off social media. Rocky did sing his girlfriend’s praises publicly for the first time in his new GQ interview that came out last month. (Rihanna and Rocky were first reported to be dating in December, although had privately been for months prior. They were longtime friends before they got together romantically.)

He called here “the love of my life” and “my lady,” more or less saying that he sees her as the one for him. He said that dating RiRi is “so much better [than playing the field]. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One. “

He added that RiRi “absolutely” inspired his new music. “I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of,” he added. “It’s just a different point of view.”

