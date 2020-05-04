Many times the image is given by celebrities of being people strong and self-confident are far from reality, as is the case with Rihanna. The Barbadian singer has been chosen to become the next cover of Vogue magazine for the UK And he has talked to them, among other things, how he carries every time he steps on a red carpet and becomes the center of attention of all flashes. Likewise, He has recounted the anxiety he suffers and the crisis he experienced during the 2016 Grammy gala, which also prevented him from getting on stage.

The singer recalled that on the day of the Grammy gala of that edition she felt “a panic attack and immediately canceled his performance alleging “problems with his voice” All this after they had made up and prepared to make their entrance on stage and perform ‘Kiss it better’. Now, four years later, that memory continues to endure in the artist: “I get nervous every time I get in the car to go somewhere. It can be devastating. And when I have a red carpet, I get terrible … “, The interpreter has confessed.

See this post on Instagram . A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 10, 2020 at 7:45 p.m. PST

Likewise, the music star has recognized that he understands that he is a famous person and that because of that he will always be sought by the cameras, but he explained that he will never finish getting used to that situation: “Appearing on camera or being in a room full of celebrities is still not normal for me,” he said. This has led Rihanna to say that London is a city that she loves because it can go unnoticed on its streets: I like it because they’re so stretched that they don’t give a shit. When I go around, I am invisible. And nothing makes me feel better than being invisible“

The singer has also stated that she likes going out in London and that she feels like a bubble every time she visits the English capital: “If I want to go out there, I go with people that I will never see again and I feel like I am in a bubble. That’s what I like about London. “

Helps to stop the coronavirus

At present we are in crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has spread to all countries in the world and is causing real havoc. The Barbadian artist he has specifically donated 5 million euros in order to fight Covid-19 worldwide. The singer’s goal is for all possible resources to reach the most needy countries such as Haiti or Malawi, where the situation is more precarious.

This charitable work has been carried out through the foundation it has, Clara Lionel Foundation, which issued the following statement after making the donation: “When we started this year, We could never have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives. No matter who or where you are, this pandemic will affect us all. And, for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come. “