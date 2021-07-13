Rihanna offers her mansion for rent for $ 80,000 a month

The home is located in Beverly Hills and has a 22,000 square foot lot with a pool, spa, and other luxuries.

Rihanna He rented his home in Beverly Hills at a cost of $ 80,000 a month.

The singer acquired the mansion in March and is now looking for a tenant who is interested in the lot.

The real estate mogul bought the house for $ 13.8 million, as well as the property next door, which cost $ 10 million.

The mansion he’s rented is located on a cul-de-sac in the mountains above Beverly Hills.

Both properties are located on the same street where Sir Paul MCCARTNEY has his residence in Los Angeles.

The mansion in question sits on a nearly 22,000 square foot lot, while the home has 7,628 square feet of living space.

Composed of 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, the house has a modern look with combinations of black and white tones in its interior and exterior.

It has a hydromassage, a dressing room in the main room and a large window crowned with a balcony that allows you to see the beautiful landscape outside.

In addition to this, it has internal patios with armchairs to enjoy sunny days.

There is a gourmet kitchen with marble surfaces and 2 islands with brass fixtures and top of the line appliances.

It has two living rooms, a main one ideal for receiving visitors, with white armchairs combined with light wood that gives it a super elegant style.

The other, with an air more like an office, has a large library in the shape of diamonds on the wall, accompanied by an absolutely dark decoration.

In addition, there is an equipped gym for lovers of physical activity, which has a treadmill, weights, a climber and many more elements.

It has a backyard with a large pool adorned with a green vine of plants and wooden decorations, which gives it a much more modern look. In addition, it adds a spa, fireplace and an outdoor terrace.

