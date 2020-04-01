Rihanna is uncovered wearing a bold pink lingerie | Instagram

Singer and businesswoman Rihanna is not a day that does not surprise her followers and this time was no exception by showing and show off her seductive curves in a daring lingerie pink color highlighting her figure.

This time he drove his millions of fans crazy Instagram after sharing a post with a photograph showing a daring pink lingerie showing off its great attributes.

It is a photo where promotes once again one of their lingerie designs, something that has made the singer be off the stage for some years, by focusing more on her business.

Rihanna has not only fallen in love and conquered in the world of music but has also had a great success with fashion, he makeup and his underwear brand, Savage x Fenty, of which it is its own model.

I bet you didn’t know what #nationallingerieday is and I will give a gift for my girls … #SAVAGEXFENTY will come to you all over the world on MAY 11 !! Exclusively on SAVAGEX.com! “Wrote the singer in her post.

The image from its publication until today has more than 2 million likes and endless comments from his followers where pick up lines Y flattery they were not necessary.

Just perfect Rihanna “,” You should marry me, I know that someday you will “,” Resplendent and beautiful as always “, were some comments.

Singer revealed a few days ago loves Mexico and what was living here in the country for several months, but in secretThis is how he also confessed that it is a place where feel calmer although he did not say where he lived.

What has made Rihanna the center of attention these past few days is that after more than three years, returned to music with the release last week of the song “Believe It”, In collaboration with the rapper PartyNextDoor.

