Rihanna imitates the epic look of Pamela Anderson

The singer was inspired by the famous blonde’s outfit for a night out with A $ AP Rocky.

RiRi She went out on a date night in New York and turned heads with her pink outfit.

She chose a pink fur hat that she paired with a matching see-through slip dress.

The hat is reminiscent of the unforgettable fluffy chapeau de Pamela anderson at the 1999 MTV VMAs.

The blonde attended the awards with her ex Tommy lee in 1999 in a white top and embellished pants.

The founder of Fenty Beauty, showed off her look and her love with her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky, kissing, hugging and being very close together in a bar in New York.

It’s no wonder why Rocky couldn’t keep his hands off the bad girl during their night at Barcade; As they left the venue, the couple hugged, both grinning from ear to ear.

In 2018 Kim kardashian He was the one who exactly replicated Pamela’s outfit with her best friend Jonathan Cheban for Halloween that year.