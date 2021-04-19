Rihanna, hurt seeing her native Barbados suffocate on the ash from La Soufrière volcano

The singer Rihanna was born in the parish of Saint Michael, in the capital of Barbados, in 1988 and although since 2005 she has not resided permanently there, she is still closely linked to her native land, which now he is suffering from the gases and ash of the La Soufrière volcano, which is active in neighboring San Vicente.

Although the distance between the two islands is great, about 180 kilometers, the winds have made Barbados suffer under the toxic fumes and black ash it is giving off the erupting volcano.

Speaking to Toofab, Rihanna appreciated the fact, showing hurt and moved by what is happening in her country. “It’s really sad, what’s more, it’s actually kind of screwed up.”

Still, Rihanna acknowledges that there is little to do and resigned herself to the power of inevitable natural disasters. “You already know Mother Nature … you can’t fight Mother Nature”, He said.

In Barbados, the Government has already warned the population that the ash rain will last for weeks, so everyone has been asked to prepare for that scenario.