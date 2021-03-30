Rihanna has the Caribbean in her blood and in her clothes 🏝️

Rihanna colors her last trip to the supermarket with a shirt worth more than $ 1000 dollars.

The girl from Barbados seems to be very happy and settled in Los Angeles after she spent $ 13.8 million on a beautiful mansion in Beverly Hills.

But having a lot of money doesn’t mean that Riri doesn’t like to do her grocery shopping.

The singer and now cosmetic entrepreneur, visited the exclusive market, Bristol Farms, with a most colorful look that includes a Hawaiian shirt by Celine, originally designed for men, but that Rihanna knew how to wear with a lot of femininity.

She completed her look with a super short denim skirt that revealed underneath her underwear that appeared to be pink men’s boxers, white high-heeled sandals with a gold chain bracelet and a neon green mask.

Rihanna wore her long hair braided and collected that fell to her shoulders and neckline.

Despite the fact that one of her bodyguards accompanied her on the way out, the 33-year-old singer and actress carried the cardboard bag with the purchases to her car.

Unlike other celebrities, the Umbrella singer seemed most happy about her encounter with the photographers and not only stopped to have photos taken, but also went over to greet one of them with a hug. As if this were not enough, he answered all their questions with great kindness.