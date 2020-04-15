Rihanna explodes against her fans and Donald Trump in the face of the crisis | Instagram

Barbadian singer, businesswoman and fashion designer Rihanna exploded enraged with their followers on Instagram and before Donald Trump himself before the measures he has taken for the crisis.

The singer recently performed a live on her official Instagram account and it was there that it didn’t fall any further and infuriated before his fans as well as with the president of the United States.

Lately Rihanna has been questioned on when to launch its new album, something that apparently has fed up with the singer.

It is clear that his millions of followers are eager for listening to his new material, but with this answer that he did maybe things will change.

If any of you sons of p … ask me about the album once again, at a time when I am fighting to save the world, unlike their president … we’ll see! “Rihanna said.

Was there where did not want to save anything and she referred to the president as if he did nothing to help her own nation, instead of what she does.

It should be remembered that the interpreter of Diamonds donated 700 thousand dollars for buy fans they were sent to Barbados, where she was born, just like donated $ 5 million to Foundation that she herself created.

In the same way it also contributed one million dollars to support undocumented workers They do not have the right to health within the country, as do the children of health officials who are close to the sick, elderly and people in prison who live in New York and Los Angeles.

And as if that were not enough, too teamed up with Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, to fight domestic violence during quarantine, investing almost $ 4 million.

It is because of that she is not worried nor does it cross his head the release their new album, since she is busy and obviously concerned about the situation in which not only the country of the United States, but the entire world is.

