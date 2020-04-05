The sexy singer and businesswoman has become her hottest model

After making history to carry a characteristic garment of the times of slavery on the cover of Vogue, the famous Rihanna He has set out to give his millions of followers a provocative surprise.

The singer turned into a businesswoman modeled through Instagram one of the exclusive garments of his brand Fenty. But the surprise came in the second photo of the postcard line, where Riri unbuttoned the dress to lower it and practically show your back completely, showing that she was not wearing any bra.

In a few minutes the publication- like one made before dressed in the same outfitHave accumulated hundreds of thousands of likes, accompanied by the most flattering comments for its beautiful anatomy.

.