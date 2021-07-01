Rihanna drives her fans crazy by showing her curves in a string thong and stockings

Rihanna She is one of the celebrities who with just one image manages to shake up an entire social network. With almost 100 million followers on Instagram, the singer who shines in the music world now also shines in the fashion industry and beauty.

In the last hours, the official website of your lingerie brand -Savage x Fenty- showed the new release with very sexy photos of the star.

With a string thong and stockings, which revealed her infamous curves, the successful businesswoman once again starred in one of her campaigns to show off the new underwear that she will be supporting better than anyone else. five organizations dedicated to helping LBGTQIA + communities.

“In partnership with @claralionelfdn, we’re supporting 5 organizations dedicated to helping LGBTQIA + communities!” He wrote on the postcard that has garnered more than seven million likes and thousands of compliments.

(Swipe to see the photos)

Just a few weeks ago, Rihanna had already turned heads when she appeared in a pair of tight dresses with see-throughs, in a shoot for Vogue Italia magazine.

