Rihanna draws attention again with a very revealing look

Rihanna leaves little to the imagination in a braless lace top during her latest dinner out in Los Angeles.

The girl from Barbados moved to California and has her fans and fashion experts going crazy analyzing every look she wears to go out on the streets.

In a daring ensemble that included transparency, Rihanna arrived at Wally’s, the exclusive Beverly Hills restaurant, to share a dinner with friends.

The renowned singer and now a cosmetics and underwear entrepreneur, combined Celine’s black satin pants with a kimono-type robe with a large Hermes embroidery on the back, sheer lace top and purple Nike tennis shoes.

The “Umbrella” singer has not launched any kind of music production for more than 5 years and this is due to the great success she had with her cosmetics line called Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, her underwear collection. Both names honor their surname.

This situation has his fans quite anxious as the 33-year-old star revealed to Entertainment magazine that he is always working on something musical but the pressure will not make him publish it if he does not feel that the work is perfect.

These were his verbatim words: ‘I am always working on music and when I am ready to publish it in the way that feels perfect, it will come out.

You won’t be disappointed when it happens. This is going to be worth it. I’m not going to post it just because people are waiting. It has taken so long, I am going to make it worthwhile ”.

Despite her sayings, rumors say that Rihanna was considering retiring from music as cosmetics were more profitable.

You may be interested: What do you think of Rihanna’s over $ 18,000 look?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rihanna has a net worth of $ 550 million that she earned thanks to her musical work and the association with the luxury goods firm LVMH, with which she created Fenty Beauty, of which she owns 15%.