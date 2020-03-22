– Rihanna donates $ 5 million to help fight coronavirus

Rihanna

Through her Clara Lionel foundation, the singer decided to support some institutions …

The Clara Lionel de Rihanna Foundation is donating $ 5 million to help fight the coronavirus, the US press reported.

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, many people and celebrities have helped overcome this pandemic, and the Barbadian singer is the latest celebrity to take action on the matter.

According to Billboard magazine, the nonprofit organization that Rihanna founded in 2012, and which is named after her grandparents, has pledged $ 5 million to support groups in the United States and around the world. The large donation will support Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as other organizations as they continue to fight the pandemic. .

Funds provided by the Clara Lionel Foundation will also be used to support a number of efforts, including local food banks that serve communities at risk in the United States. In addition to that, the donation will also help doctors and nurses on the front lines with protective equipment for healthcare and laboratory workers; ICU establishment (and maintenance); distributing respiratory supplies, tests, care and support to native communities and countries like Haiti and Malawi.

“It has never been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities, who will be most affected by this pandemic,” said Justine Lucas, executive director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, in a statement to the media.

Rihanna’s foundation is also accepting donations on its website to continue her fight.

