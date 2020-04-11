A few days ago, the Ministry of the Interior announced that calls to shelters for women victims of violence had increased 60 percent in recent weeks due to social distancing and the quarantine as part of measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Colombia and Chile also registered an increase considerable in calls for help from women who are violated in their homes. But It is not only Latin America, but also in the United States, unfortunately, this problem has occurred.

In this way, some celebrities have raised their voices and taken action to help victims of violence. And one of them is Rihanna, who along with her Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), donated $ 2.1 million to help victims in the city of Los Angeles. that have been affected by confinement by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rihanna Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, joined this effort to donate. Between the two, they added $ 4.2 million to, for 10 weeks, provide shelter, food and psychological help to families and individuals who have suffered violence during the pandemic.

According to a statement (via Variety), this Rihanna and Dorsey donation in the city of Los Angeles is just the start of a bigger campaign well, they point out, “victims of domestic violence are across the country“

As we mentioned, other celebrities have raised their voices to protect the most vulnerable groups during this crisis. Last week, Rihanna’s CLF and JAY Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation announced $ 2 million grant grant to help undocumented workers in the United States, children of health workers who are on the front line of battle, paramedics, homeless, elderly and prisoners from New York and Los Angeles.

Rihanna’s foundation in early March also announced 5 million of dollars in grants for assist marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa.