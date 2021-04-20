Rihanna doesn’t want neighbors and buys the house together

Surely the singer does not want to worry if she annoys the neighbors with her loud music, since she just bought, for $ 10 million, the house next to the mansion that she bought at the beginning of March, for $ 13.8 million.

This new property in your portfolio is located on a 2025 m² lot on which is the main house and a separate guest house.

With 335 m² of living space, the main house has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Inside, the Tudor-style home features formal living and dining rooms, plus a eat-in kitchen that opens to the family room.

On the upper floor, the master bedroom offers a small living room and private balcony.

The guest house is one bedroom and is located on top of the garage.

Outside, the brick patio offers complete privacy and features a huge pool and barbecue area.

With this property and the one she already owns next door, the beautiful singer has more than 4000 m² of land and over 1020 m² of living space, 2 swimming pools and on street parking for at least 10 cars.

Certainly if anyone can afford to buy the house together, it is Rihanna.

In addition to her successful singing career, her lingerie brand, Fenty x Savage, is now valued at $ 1 billion!

