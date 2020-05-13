The singer Rihanna entered the list of the UK’s richest musicians created by the Sunday Times, with assets estimated at £ 468 million that are partly due to the success of her fashion and cosmetics brands with LVMH, owner of Louis Vuitton.

Born in Barbados and residing in London, the singer was third on the list and surpassed some of the UK’s most famous musicians, such as Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones, Elton John and Rod Stewart.

Music composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and ex-Beatle Paul McCartney top the list, with about £ 800 million each.

Known for her boldness and colorful clothes on the red carpet, Rihanna has become an increasingly influential force in the fashion world, in addition to having eight successful albums.

“Rihanna typifies the seismic shift we’ve seen on the list in recent years. Once dominated by inherited wealth, most of our 1,000 entries are now self-taught people with a modest and even problematic start to life who are driven to work exceptionally hard “said Robert Watts, compiler of the list.

Ed Sheeran leads the ranking of the UK’s richest under-30 musicians with a fortune of £ 200 million.

“Tours remain the most profitable for many of the musicians on the list who fill stadiums,” said Watts. “But the Covid-19 outbreak destroyed concert plans, so we expect that the fortunes of many of these musicians will remain stable over the next year.”

