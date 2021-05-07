Rihanna debuts her new pixie cut in fabulous tie dye look

Tie dye is not going anywhere and is the latest trend that Rihanna chose to debut her freshly cut hair.

During the last months, the Barbadian has been showing off her long, loose hair or with many braids, but apparently the time has come for a look change.

This week, Rihanna looked spectacular when going out to eat in Santa Monica with a new pixie cut and the perfect outfit to accompany the premiere.

The chameleon artist is no stranger to hairstyle changes, it is more we can say that throughout her career He has tried everything! However, it has been years since we have seen her with the iconic pixie cut that she popularized back in 2008.

RiRi took advantage of her night out not only to debut her new pixie cut, she also delighted us with a tie dye look good fun, fresh colors and full of style.

The fashion icon chose an exclusive vintage coat from the 2000 collection $ 20,000 plus Dior dress made of faded velvet and long blue shearling hair.

Underneath, Rihanna wore a white crop top with straps and metal buckle, to show off your figure on some eye-catching green tie dye pants by Chrome Hearts.

To close, he accompanied it with all accessories blankSuch as heels from The Attico, retro glasses from Versace, a painted leather belt, and even a matching mask.

The “We Found Love” singer completed the look with some stunning red lips, which complemented wonderfully with the outfit.

If you needed proof that we are experiencing a resurgence of the 2000 trends, Rihanna’s tie dye pants, crop top and furry coat prove it.