Rihanna Covers Up Matching Drake Shark Tattoo

Remember back in the day when Drake and Rihanna were dating? Obviously you do, but you might have forgotten that the then-couple got a matching tattoo together — and it looks like Rihanna just covered hers up. The tattoo in question? A cute lil ‘shark, which Drake got on his arm:

And Rihanna got on her ankle (it’s kinda covered by the strap of her shoe, but if you zoom in you can see it!):

Here’s a closer look from tattoo artist Bang Bang:

Rihanna had her shark tattoo as recently as March 28, 2021, when she was photographed at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles:

But fans noticed that the tattoo was gone when Rihanna was photographed with A $ AP Rocky leaving Barcade in NYC on June 24, 2021:

I mean … it sure looks like she covered it up! TBD on ~ what it all means ~ but Twitter is in its feels, obvi:

Rihanna and Drake have been broken up for years, and she’s currently in a super cute relationship with A $ AP Rocky. He recently opened up about their vibe in an interview with GQ, calling Rihanna “the love of my life” and “my lady.”

He also noted that it’s “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One. ” !!!! My heart!

According to Us Weekly, Rocky has been “very into Rihanna for years,” and a source told the mag back in December that he was “always the instigator in their flirtatious connection.” At first, Rihanna “would brush off his advances and kept him in the friend zone” but “things changed over the summer and they finally hooked up. They’ve been together ever since. “

