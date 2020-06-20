Rihanna completely natural and bathed in money in gloomy video | Reform

The always beautiful Rihanna surprised her followers by showing a very gloomy side in a video that circulates on social networks.

The singer originally from Barbados discarded all clothing to record herself full of s @ ngr3 and inside a chest full of bills.

Riri complemented the gloomy scene by lying down relaxed on the money and with c! G @ rro in hand, immediately afterwards her face appears closely covered in s @ ngr3.

Rihanna usually presents very different styles and problems in her videos, that’s why she is one of the darlings.

Watch the gloomy video here.

The famous has become a flag for women after their weight gain, for which she was criticized by some, but she showed that there was nothing to be offended about.

The Umbrella interpreter, far from being offended, showed how much she loves her body and boasts it in lingerie on social networks.

Rihanna has made it clear that women are a lot more than a size and that the beauty and worth of each person does not have a number.