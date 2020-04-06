Rihanna bets on the universe of cosmetics | Instagram

Singer Rihanna ventures into the world of cosmetic in a line designed for skin care, which was presented in Madrid.

The American artist stars in the new line called “Fenty Skin“same as anger at the hand of his own makeup brand”Fenty Beauty“And the one that will be on the market very soon, he reported,

Rihanna she always finds a way to try to help others one day the singer and rapper Jay-Z was known to have donated one million euros each to fight against coronavirus In Los Angeles and New York through their respective foundations, it is now known that the Barbadian is working on a line of skin care products, an interview with British Vogue revealed.

After the launch of her own beauty line “Fenty“Last 2017, she is aware of the interest that her color line generates and also the interest that millennials feel for her and also the Z generation for which she has started to work and now launches skin care with”Fenty Skin“

It is worth mentioning that until now the launch of the products have not been announced, however, they will have the same quality as their first makeup line “Fenty Beauty“, highlighted by revolutionary makeup bases.

In the same way, the singer always goes further, so she also launched a mask eyelash herself who was applauded by her army of fans, has more than 9.5 million followers on his “Fenty” Instagram account.

In addition to achieving success in his career with more than 54 million Of sold records, she is very involved in her other businesses, such as sports and luxury clothing, where she also ventured in 2013.

Now the famous interpreter of “umbrella“has a clothing brand under the name”River island“In addition to lingerie, Savage x Fenty, an entire businesswoman.

