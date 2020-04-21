Rihanna became a mother and nobody knew, they claim it is from Drake | Instagram

Businesswoman, singer and model Rihanna has caught the attention of His Followers Well, he published some photos with a baby and they affirm that he is Drake’s son.

The interpreter of “Umbrella” She is known for being quite discreet with her private life although in past years some of her love partners have been known, perhaps for this reason she became someone more reserved.

Currently in your official account Instagram He has one hundred and twelve million followers, so any publication he makes can go viral immediately, just as his recent photographs were.

But don’t panic it’s not a human baby, but rather it’s a baby monkey, whom he is feeding with the utmost care.

In the comment box you can find comments that affirm that the baby he’s Drake’s sonAlthough he remembers, he was her romantic partner, but they ended at the same time.

Rihanna was born in Saint Michael, Barbados; February 20, 1988, has become a successful singer and empowered woman as we all know her as well as an outstanding businesswoman.

Life has never been rosy for the famous singer, where despite all the lawsuits she witnessed, she did not stop persisting, overcoming all that challenge that was presented to her, so perhaps you associate it with her relationship with the singer. Chris Brown.

However, over the years the interpreter of “Love on the brain” She has managed to get ahead without the need to have a man by her side, although she does not hate them, she knows that she can achieve what she sets out to do as she has been doing, becoming one of the public’s favorite celebrities.

Managing to fall in love, I sing and dance with their songs Rihanna so far he has a life that we all want to live and we even wish we were that baby monkey that he carries in his arms.

.