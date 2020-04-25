Rihanna as god brought her into the world from her bed | Instagram

Barbadian singer, songwriter and businesswoman Rihanna delighted millions of people by pose without any clothes from your bed with her beautiful and striking red hair for a magazine.

Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the most influential musical artists around the world.

Nobody or anything stops her, always looking for something else, which has led her to be a completely successful businesswoman.

One of its brands is Savage x Fenty, which is her lingerie and herself enjoys being her own model, something that he makes very clear on his social networks by sharing many somewhat risque photos.

This time it was not for advertising of any of their brands, but for a magazine in which they participated a while ago, but it came out filtered the image.

In this photograph you can see the singer from Barbados lying on the bed face down completely naked showing off its perfect anatomy.

Something that undoubtedly stands out the most is its beautiful red hair, which wears it loose and long.

Rihanna took advantage of her Caribbean blood, fame and brand new curves at that time to grab the cover and central pages of the magazine Vanity Fair.

The famous great photographer Annie Leibovitz She was in charge of the photo shoot that has undoubtedly been one of the best of the artist so far and being the highest paid artist in the world and the last to photograph John Lennon.

This photo shoot was held in Old Havana in Cuba, being a perfect location for her.

At that time the singer was with the musician Chris Brown so he gave an interview about it and also talked about his career which was flourishing back then to the maximum.

