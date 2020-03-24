Rihanna and Kanye West donate large sums to help against the coronavirus | Reform

Singer Rihanna joined celebrities who have helped fight the coronavirus pandemic by making a $ 5 million donation through her Clara Lionel Foundation, Variety reported.

The organization gave the money to several world organizations, especially those who are responsible for bringing food to marginalized communities in United States, the Caribbean and Africa, as well as those who treat the sick and work to prevent the virus from spreading.

Direct Relief, Partners in Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee and the Solidarity Response Fund Covid-19 Some of the organizations that are receiving the donation are from the World Health Organization.

“It has never been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities, who will be most affected by this pandemic,” said Justine Lucas, executive director of the Clara Lionel Foundation.

For his part, Kanye West It also donated money to two nonprofit organizations that help provide food to people in need, according to Access Online.

One of those facilities turns out to be the foster home he lived in in Los Angeles, and the other is in his hometown of Chicago, called We Women Empowered.

“And one call, in an instant today, our world changed,” Josephine Wade, founder of We Women Empowered, said in a statement.

With West’s donations, organizations will provide meals to people affected by the coronavirus and the homeless.

Several celebrities have joined the financial assistance For associations that are fighting the coronavirus, one of them is also Ryan Reynolds, who donated a million dollars.

Even the new Tiktok app also helped found Arnold schwarzenegger By donating three million dollars, together with the efforts, the situation of the world pandemic may be a little more bearable.

.