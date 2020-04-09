Rihanna and her hard life, a sad childhood | Instagram

Robyn Rihanna Fenty better known popularly as Rihanna, was born in Saint Michael, Barbados; February 20, 1988. Singer and empowered woman as we all know her, she lived a sad childhood, where the main actor of having a bitter memory is her father.

Life has never been rosy for the famous singer, where despite so many lawsuits she witnessed, she did not stop persisting, overcoming all that challenge that was presented to her.

Since she was little she had to take care of her younger brother Rajad, since for years her father, who suffered great ad! Cc! 0nes from @ lc0h0l and dr0g @ s, physically abused his mother. Consequently, the singer had to visit the hospital on many occasions to do head studies as the pain increased more and more.

Years later, what was to be expected her parents’ marriage fell apart, and with it Rihanna’s pains. But unfortunately not everything was like that, since that caused psychological problems in her, managing not to be able to relate in the best way with men.

Rihanna always tried to see the good side of things despite the adversity that often presented itself, she fought for what she dreamed of the most, not giving up and managing to be one of the most iconic singers in the musical field. And it proved once again that no dream is too big.

