Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in Miami. The famous couple went to dinner in town and fans went crazy for Riri’s look.

According to CelebrityInsider, some commented on the singer’s outfit, another said they looked like they had gotten into a fight. LOL! However, someone commented on how red ASAP Rocky looks, “she was on him look at all that red around his lips.”

Another fan claimed the fact that Rihanna is making everything but a new album. And it was recently reported that the singer had revealed that a new Fenty fragrance would come out. HE HAS!

So, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in Miami.

Share the gossip!