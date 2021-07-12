Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky stroll through New York before heading to the studio

After confirming their relationship, rumors that the couple are recording a video clip together are gaining ground.

Rihanna Y ASAP Rocky they show themselves very well together and in their prime. After a year and a half of rumors, they finally confirmed their relationship and are more united than ever.

Such is their naturalness that, apparently, the couple is working on a new video clip that they will make together.

The suspicions began after seeing them come and go together to the recording studio. Thus, the streets of New York have witnessed the love that blooms for the singer.

The couple have known each other for eight years, when he was the opening act for Rihanna’s Diamonds tour. But, although it was not confirmed by him, apparently they have been in a relationship for less than a year.

In the American magazine GQThe singer has confirmed their relationship by saying that the 33-year-old singer is “the love of his life” and referring to her as “The One.”

In addition, he assumed that it is “great” for him to be in a relationship. “It’s great when you find that person. She is like the sum of a million other people, “he told the outlet.

Such is the degree of relationship that he admitted that the two took a road trip during the pandemic. Last summer, the couple made a tour of the cities where they had their concerts scheduled.

Finally, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, those concerts were canceled and the tour postponed.

Although without disappointment, the couple embarked on a tour of the United States. From Los Angeles, in California, in the west of the country, to New York, in the east.

Their home for some time were the huge buses in which they would have made the tour. It was with them that they traveled the country and visited more than half a dozen cities and national parks.

The couple of Rihanna and Rocky, in addition to being a great mutual support, represents a support in their relationships and work projects.

“I think it’s important to have someone to pass on these creative ideas to,” says Rocky. He confesses that she has been a “huge” influence on his music and admits that she helps him to have “a different point of view.”

