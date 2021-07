The 33-year-old singer and 32-year-old rapper look very much in love while filming a new music video in the Bronx borough of New York City.

In the scene, the couple have an emotional reunion, after A $ AP Rocky is released from prison, and after a warm hug, they walk hand in hand as they leave the place.

Rihanna looked gorgeous in a brown bodice, baggy brown pants, and a floor-length suede trench coat.

The video will mark Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky’s on-screen debut together.