Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky Seen Kissing During Date Night in NYC

Hello to all of you wishing you could be living vicariously through Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky’s relationship! I come bearing yet another update about your favorite celebrity couple of 2021. Rih and A $ AP are * still * going strong (love that for them), and they took their relationship to the next level by upgrading their PDA during a fun date they had earlier this week. Let’s discuss!

Rih and A $ AP stepped out for a night on the town in New York City, and as per usual, they were dressed to the lit-er-al nines. Rih stunned in a super cute Barbie pink ensemble, which consisted of a semi sheer dress, fuzzy pink hat, and a vintage Fendi bag. Rih and A $ AP haven’t started matching their outfits (yet), but A $ AP did complement Rih’s pink dress with a sleeveless maroon top and leather pants. It’s close!

The pair hit up Barcade, which they unfortunately had a bit of drama with getting into because the bouncer reportedly “didn’t know them” and “needed to see ID.” True story:

Thankfully after that drama was cleared up, Rih and A $ AP got on with the rest of their night and were spotted engaging in a lil make out sesh, a rare occurrence for this private pair:

Rih still hasn’t spoken on her relationship with A $ AP (le sigh), but she did recently make a major move to signify she’s all in with him. After pictures of Rih and A $ AP’s Barcade date made the rounds, fans noticed that she covered up the shark tattoo on her left ankle that she got with Drake back when they were dating and has now replaced it with a crown. Actions speak louder than words, my friends.

Meanwhile, A $ AP can’t help but gush about Rih — in an interview with GQ, I called Rihanna “the love of my life” and “my lady.” He also said he much prefers dating Rih and said that dating in general feels “so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One. “

Ugh, love these two!

