Rigondeaux: “Let no one be surprised if I knock out Casimero”

The WBO World Bantamweight Champion John Riel Casimero will defend his title on August 14 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson (California) against the former world champion, the Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux.

Rigondeaux (20-1, 13 KO), since turning pro in 2009 after one of the best amateur races in history, has demonstrated masterful technical skills that led to him being a world champion and a perennial member of the top list. of all weights. A two-time Olympic gold medalist for his native Cuba, Rigondeaux made a name for himself with boxing victories from the likes of Nonito Donaire, Rico Ramos and Joseph Agbeko.

“This is a great fight for me and my team because we have a chance to win that WBO title.”says Rigondeaux. “Even though I have been out of the ring for over a year, I am still in great shape and have plans to ruin Casimero’s dreams. I know he has a lot of power, but he is fighting a man with excellent boxing skills and a high IQ in the ring. I’m going to circle Casimero and show him who ‘The Jackal’ is. My trainer Ronnie Shields and I have been working on some new tricks, so don’t be surprised if I knock him out. “

Filipino Casimero (30-4, 21 KO), 32, world champion light fly, fly and bantamweight, makes the second defense of the WBO bantamweight title that he achieved by knocking out South African Zolani Tete. He trains in Las Vegas and this will be the third fight of his career in the US and the second to take place at Dignity Health Sports Park.

“I am very excited to fight in Southern California where many Filipino fans can come and watch me fight.”Casimero said. “I really want to defend my title against Guillermo Rigondeaux. He is known to many Filipino fans for beating my compatriot Nonito Donaire. I’ll show the boxing world how to beat Rigondeaux and send him into retirement once and for all.