Rigoberto Urán won the time trial and Carapaz continues to lead in the Tour of Switzerland

The Colombian Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) was proclaimed winner of the seventh stage of the Tour of Switzerland, a 23.2-kilometer time trial, after beating Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceunik-Quick Step), by 40 seconds, and host Gino Mader (Bahrain- Victorious), by 54.

Urán finished in 36.02 and added his fourteenth victory as a professional to catapult himself to second place in the general classification.

The Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers), champion of the Giro d’Italia in 2019, finished fourth, 56 seconds behind the first and remains the leader of the general classification, with a 17s advantage over the Colombian and 39 over Alaphilippe.

Today in the office giving everything as always mijitos. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DPxUPhgChs – Rigoberto Urán ЯU (@UranRigoberto) June 12, 2021

An interesting ending is coming in Switzerland. In the absence of a day for the conclusion, Urán dreams, Alaphilippe has options and Carapaz will have to deal with the pressure to conserve his income.

The last stage will be held on Sunday on a route of 159.5 kilometers between the town of Andermatt.